India Tells Iran: No Permission Needed – Navy Sends 7 Warships to Guard Oil Lifeline





India just drew a firm line in the sand against Iranian strong-arm tactics in the Strait of Hormuz. New Delhi made it crystal clear: the strait is an international waterway under UNCLOS rules. No permission, no crew lists, no “protection” fees required for Indian ships to pass.





While the world watches Iran-Israel tensions choke off 20 percent of global oil flows, the Indian Navy launched Operation Urja Suraksha and deployed seven frontline warships – including destroyers – in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea. Their mission is simple and tough: escort India-bound tankers carrying LPG, crude, and LNG straight through the danger zone.





This is no empty gesture. India relies on these routes for 90 percent of its LPG imports. Disruptions hit kitchens and factories hard. The Navy has already guided ships like Jag Vasant and Pine Gas to safety, with more escorts rolling out. Warships stay outside the strait but stand ready to protect every mile to Indian waters.





No begging Washington. No weakness. Just clear-eyed strategic autonomy backed by steel. India is putting its navy where its energy security is – and sending a loud message: mess with our tankers at your peril.