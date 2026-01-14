INDIA TELLS ITS CITIZENS: GET OUT OF IRAN NOW



Indian Embassy in Tehran just issued emergency advisory: leave Iran immediately. Commercial flights still available, register with the embassy, go.





When embassies tell their nationals to evacuate, that’s the tell. They’re not saying “consider leaving” or “monitor the situation”… they’re saying run.





India’s got significant population in Iran: business people, pilgrims, workers. They’re pulling them before whatever’s about to happen happens.





Trump’s deciding on strikes. Iran’s at 2000+ dead. Internet’s been down 108+ hours.



Now friendly countries are evacuating.



Source: Indian Embassy Tehran