Indian Navy Deploys Two Task Forces to Secure Oil and Gas Transit Through Strait of Hormuz





Amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf and the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the Indian Navy has deployed two warship task forces to escort merchant vessels and tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas to India after they cross the Strait of Hormuz.





The move ensures safe passage for vital energy shipments on which India heavily relies, with warships providing active escort and assistance to India-bound commercial traffic. Recent reports confirm successful transits by Indian-flagged LPG tankers Shivalik and Nanda Devi under naval protection.





This independent action underscores India’s commitment to protecting its energy security without relying on foreign escorts in a critical chokepoint. Operation Sankalp continues to safeguard national interests in the region.