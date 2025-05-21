Indian Women who allegedly married 25 different men in 7 months arrested-Economic Times

By: Economic Times



In a shocking case of matrimonial fraud, a 23-year-old indian woman has been arrested by the Rajasthan Police for allegedly marrying 25 men across various states in just seven months. Identified as Anuradha Paswan, she was apprehended in Bhopal by the Sawai Madhopur police and has earned the nickname “loot-and-scoot bride” due to her repeated scams.



According to authorities, Anuradha was part of a well-organised marriage fraud network. She would pose as a bride, legally marry unsuspecting grooms, and then vanish within days, taking with her valuables such as gold, cash, and electronics.

The fraud was exposed when Vishnu Sharma from Sawai Madhopur filed a complaint on May 3. He had paid Rs 2 lakh to agents Sunita and Pappu Meena to find him a bride. Anuradha married him on April 20 in a local court, only to flee on May 2 with his valuables.





Investigation officer Meetha Lal stated that Anuradha had refined her con method. Her past includes working at a hospital in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, and separating from her previous husband after a domestic dispute.

After relocating to Bhopal, she joined a criminal gang specialising in marriage scams. The gang operated through agents who used platforms like WhatsApp to present potential brides, charging clients between Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh.





Following her escape from Sharma’s home, Anuradha reportedly married another man named Gabbar in Bhopal, duping him of Rs 2 lakh as well. Her arrest came after police deployed an undercover officer as a fake groom. When one of the agents shared her photo, officers seized the chance and detained her.