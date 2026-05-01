Infantino Confirms Iran Will Play World Cup Games In US



FIFA President Gianni Infantino reaffirmed that Iran will participate in the upcoming World Cup in the United States as scheduled, amidst a gathering of football’s top officials in Vancouver.





Iran’s attendance at the tournament, hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, had been cast in doubt following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in February, sparked by military actions taken by the United States and Israel.





Infantino, who has consistently confirmed Iran’s participation, reinforced this stance in his opening address at FIFA’s 76th Congress in western Canada.





“Let me begin by confirming unequivocally that Iran will indeed participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Infantino stated. “Furthermore, Iran will play its matches in the United States of America.”





Infantino’s comments received immediate backing from US President Donald Trump, who expressed his approval to reporters in the Oval Office.





“Well, if Gianni said it, I’m OK,” Trump remarked. “I think let them play.” Previously, Iranian authorities had considered relocating their group matches from the United States to Mexico, but this proposal was swiftly rejected by Infantino.





In a subsequent development, US special envoy Paolo Zampolli suggested Italy might take Iran’s place, but the US government later clarified that Iran’s football team would be welcome, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio distancing the administration from Zampolli’s proposal.