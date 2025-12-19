A Brazilian blogger has d!ed after allegedly being thrown from a 10th-floor balcony by her husband.

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, 25, is believed to have been killed by her 40-year-old husband, Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, at their apartment in São Paulo, Brazil.

The incident reportedly occurred after a heated argument between the couple.

Brazilian influencer d!es after being ?thrown from 10th-floor balcony by husband

Emergency services arrived to find Bispo dos Santos cradling his wife’s body on the ground floor of the building. He later claimed she had taken her own life.

However, the police say CCTV footage contradicts this version of events.

Investigators state that the footage shows a series of physical ass@ults in the minutes leading up to Gomes da Silva’s de@th.

The suspect is allegedly seen hitting his wife in the car park. This continues inside the lift, where he appears to grab her by the neck.

Bispo dos Santos can reportedly be seen dragging his wife from the lift as she desperately clings to the door. About a minute later, he returns to the lift by himself and collapses to the floor with his head in his hands.

Moments later, Gomes da Silva fell to her de@th.

Nine days after the incident, he was arrested on suspicion of femicide.

Originally from Ceará state, Maria had moved to São Paulo in search of new opportunities.

She built a following online, creating makeup, travel , and wellness content.