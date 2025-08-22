Influencer’s heartbreaking legal statement made public for first time after death of 3-year-old son

A statement from influencer Emilie Kiser about the death of her three-year-old son, Trigg, has been made public after a court granted her temporary confidentiality.

Her three-year-old son died after drowning in the family pool in Phoenix, Arizona, while the boy and his younger brother Theodore were under the care of their father Brady, while Emilie had been out with friends at the time.

The father told officials that he had been feeding the couple’s newborn when he lost sight of Trigg for ‘three to five minutes’, before later telling police in an interview that ‘it wasn’t minutes, it was moments’.

However, an unsealed police report later stated that the three-year-old had been unsupervised for nine minutes, and he was in the pool for ‘about seven’ before his father found him.

Emilie launched a lawsuit asking a judge to block two pages of the police report, arguing that the details could lead people to make AI video recreations of her son’s death, and the judge ruled in her favour.

Her declaration to the court was also temporarily kept confidential, but it has since been made public.

People reports that her legal statement has Emilie Kiser saying: “I was not home when this happened. I will forever second-guess that decision, among many others.

“Our love for our children has been shared and expressed worldwide, given my role as a social media personality with many ‘followers’ across a number of social media platforms.

“Nothing we have shared as part of my profession has depicted or been intended to depict anything but deep and adoring love within our Family. That is how it should stay forever in my mind and the minds of all others.”

She went on to say that her son’s death ‘has been all over the news, social media and online’, saying that she was made aware that the three-year-old’s passing was ‘announced on social media less than two hours’ after he died.

Officials claim Emilie’s husband, Brady Kiser, had his attention divided on the evening of their son’s death (Instagram/Emilie Kiser)Officials claim Emilie’s husband, Brady Kiser, had his attention divided on the evening of their son’s death (Instagram/Emilie Kiser)

She also said that ‘Fox News wrongfully announced that he was dead immediately after the event’, Trigg had been found unconscious in the pool on 12 May, but did not die until 18 May.

Emilie continued: “Media has come to my front door asking for comment. Unknown people have come to my home and asked to ‘pray over the house.’

“Cars have parked outside of my house and driven back and forth with cameras out their window waiting for ‘views.’ And random packages are being delivered from people whom I do not know.”

She expressed concern that her son, Theodore, would later discover information she did not want to be made public, stating it would be ‘very difficult for him to process’.

“Knowing that intensely devastating personal information like that which various people have sought could be placed on the Internet where it will live forever, haunts me wondering whether Teddy, through his own curiosity or having it thrust upon him by another, could have to live through this horror on his own at some uncertain future date,” she said in her statement.

