INGOMBE ILEDE: A SYMBOL OF ZAMBIA’S RICH ECONOMIC HERITAGE WORTHY OF OUR BANKNOTES





Zambia’s cultural and economic history is deeply rooted in its ancient trade systems, yet this legacy is barely reflected in our modern financial symbols. It is high time that Ingombe Ilede National Monument Site, a crucial trade center between the 14th and 18th centuries, graces one of our banknotes, alongside other historic landmarks such as Victoria Falls Eastern Cataract, Chishimba Falls, among others.





Ingombe Ilede, meaning “the sleeping cow” in the local Tonga language, was once a thriving economic hub that connected Zambia to international trade networks stretching from the Great Zimbabwe to the Swahili coast, the Middle East, and India. The artifacts unearthed at this site – copper ingots (crosses), gold ornaments, beads, and salt, reveal a well-organized commercial system where goods and currency were exchanged long before colonial rule introduced paper money.





The copper crosses, in particular, were a widely accepted medium of exchange, proving Zambia’s early role in global trade.



The debate over whether Ingombe Ilede deserves a place on our banknotes has been clouded by misinformed political rhetoric. However, historical evidence speaks for itself. If we are to appreciate our roots and inspire national pride, we must embrace symbols that tell the story of our people’s ingenuity and resilience.





Many prominent institutions, including ZANACO, have recognized Ingombe Ilede’s significance, by incorporating its imagery (Copper Ingots or Cross) into their logo. Why, then, should we trivialize and shy away from celebrating this vital part of our heritage on a national scale in the name of politics?





Incorporating Ingombe Ilede on our banknotes would serve as a constant reminder of Zambia’s early economic sophistication and our nation’s historical connection to trade and commerce.





For those who remain skeptical about Ingombe Ilede’s importance, a visit to the Ingombe Ilede site, the Lusaka and Livingstone National Museums is highly recommended. These institutions house a rich collection of artifacts, including the copper crosses, ancient beads, and gold ornaments discovered at Ingombe Ilede.



Exploring these museums will offer profound appreciation of how our ancestors conducted business, laying the foundation for the modern economy we enjoy today.





Our banknotes, therefore, should reflect more than just economic value; they should tell a story of who we are as a people.





The inclusion of Ingombe Ilede on our new currency would not only be a tribute to our collective legacy, but also a powerful educational tool for future generations. Let us champion the recognition of our rich heritage by positively advocating for Ingombe Ilede’s rightful place on one of our bank notes of our currency.





After all, a nation that does not honor its past risks losing sight of its future.



Politicians are encouraged to preach unity in diversity, than trivializing national treasures.



(By Richard Munyati Hanguwa)