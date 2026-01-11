Innocent Kalimanshi  has defected to the ruling UPND Party

UPDATE | Defection Watch
Former Patriotic Front member Innocent Kalimanshi has defected to the ruling United Party for National Development in Chawama.
Kalimanshi, who was accompanied by several opposition members, was officially received by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda alongside Gilbert Liswaniso.
The development adds to a growing list of opposition figures crossing to the governing party as the 2026 election cycle intensifies. More details are expected to follow.
Ba Imenda, you can sink so low as to welcome Mr. Kalimanshi into UPND? This gentleman caused so much grief to the ordinary citizen it is folly to roll the red carpet for him. If you have to accept him in your midst, do it quietly without fanfare.
That is how the rot sets in. 1 Cor. 15:33 says, “Do not be misled: Bad company corrupts good character”. Please don’t use the lame excuse that politics is a game of numbers. Are you going to use him for thuggery duties? That
was the ruin of MMD and PF, and it will be the ruin of UPND. At this rate, you will be very lucky to survive beyond 2031.
Very disappointing indeed.
Never say never; allow him to depart and learn to conduct himself as a typical human being. Let UPND embrace all individuals who have erred and transform them into diligent young men and women. We have all committed sins at some point in our lives. No one is without flaws.
A leopard cannot change its spots.
Only divine intervention can change him. UPND can never change his lifelong character.