Innocent Kalimanshi  has defected to the ruling UPND Party

 UPDATE | Defection Watch



Former Patriotic Front member Innocent Kalimanshi has defected to the ruling United Party for National Development in Chawama.





Kalimanshi, who was accompanied by several opposition members, was officially received by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda alongside Gilbert Liswaniso.





The development adds to a growing list of opposition figures crossing to the governing party as the 2026 election cycle intensifies. More details are expected to follow.



©The People’s Brief.