Innocent Man in Prison For 10 Years Finally Released, Another Person Confesses to Crime

Kenneth Bullock, a 44-year-old African American man from Detroit, Michigan, has been released after spending over a decade in prison for a carjacking he didn’t commit. His conviction was overturned after another man confessed to the crime.

The case began in October 2011, when Yulanda Russell reported her 2012 Dodge Charger stolen outside her home in Detroit. Over a year later, undercover officers found the car listed online under a different model year. Undercover officers traced it to a seller named “Mike,” who was arrested during the operation.

While police were at the scene, Bullock arrived in a rental car, claiming the Charger belonged to him. He presented a fake car title and was also taken into custody. Days later, Russell picked Bullock out of a lineup, despite inconsistencies between his appearance and her initial description of the suspect.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Bullock was charged and convicted of carjacking, armed robbery, and felony firearm possession. He received a 30 to 70-year sentence even though he continued to maintain his innocence.

The case took a turn when Jamare Rucker, a convicted murderer and gang member, confessed to stealing Russell’s vehicle. Investigators later discovered the car had passed through multiple people using forged titles. Bullock had no known connection to the original theft or those involved in the title fraud.

On May 28, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the case, confirming Bullock had no role in the crime. He walked free after more than 10 years behind bars.