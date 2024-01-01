By CIC Editors.

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

INNOCENT PHIRI A CADRE JOURNALIST HIDING BEHIND MEDIA EXPOSED HIMSELF ON SET.

They say journalists don’t cover themselves neither do they talk about themselves but when one crosses the professional line and brings the profession into ridicule he definitely becomes headlines in this case Mr Innocent Phiri.

You may ask why our interest in doing this? Well the answer is in the clip that Innocent Phiri as Moderator is making rounds on social media with Mr Mark Simuwe on KBN TV where Mr Innocent Phiri was moderating dupped end of year address plus other issues.

Of particular public interest was the heated tempers where Mr Innocent Phiri alleged that at no point where there live bullets in Sesheke’s 2019 by elections which Hon Romeo Kang’ombe of the UPND won. Mr Phiri went on to argue ignorantly that he was there he covered the elections and its a lie the police did not use any live bullets anywhere and tried very hard to control the interview by eating his own cake and having it at the same time. Unfortunately Mr Simuwe was firm to put him in his place that you are neither a law enforcing urgent to deduce that nor are you qualified to determine what a live bullet is and what is not. Borrowing from these words we are astonished at the shocking remarks Mr Innocent Phiri made and we wonder wether they are based on facts or researched because the confidence exhibited Mr Phiri in lying and trying to mislead can only be from someone who is a politically inclined person with intentions of their own understandings.

The only people who opposed that there was no live bullets in Sesheke are PF not even the police dispelled that but PF did and to see a journalist from a repute TV station drinking and dining in the same myth we wonder who he is but we are not surprised. Innocent Phiri has appetite for Political drama and he does not miss to put himself in front of controversy whenever an opportunity presents itself. While coming out from police cells at Kabwata where he spent less than a day for being picked filming unauthorised event he came out talking like a political hero who has spent years in prison and vowing to continue the fight this sent mix reactions to people whether he is a journalist or a political activists.

We have been monitoring him since then and his moving from Muvi TV to KBN we know all. But here is our direct message to Mr Innocent Phiri since he loves controversy and wants to be famous we can help him its up to him how ready he is and prepared to handle the audience.

First thing first its a lie that Mr Innocent Phiri was anywhere near Sesheke elections if he did it was one of those days any media house would come and sample the ongoing affairs of the by elections especially the moment then UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema would come it was the only moments you would see many media houses covering him. From the beginning of intraparty choosing of the candidate to the last minute of the results announcements it was CIC PRESS TEAM as the official Media covering the event not even Prime TV or any media house was close to the election compared to CIC. If any Media house can claim presence after CIC then the trophy can be given to Prime TV through its journalist Lloyd Kapusa. Both Prime TV and CIC PRESS where the main anchor media houses that played a critical role with CIC having a lions share even the documentaries we produced are so exclusive even today where no external media houses had access.

Apart from the Maondo fracas where UPND was attacked and President Hichilema chessed in the bush for 8 hours, it was CIC and Prime TV as the only media houses that covered the event some clips used even on Prime TV where jointly filmed with CIC and at times we gave many clips to Prime TV through the Editor to air them when Mr Kapusa was under attack. We don’t know to this day any media house apart from ourselves (CIC PRESS TEAM) and Prime TV that covered that by election at a hot zone of war if they where there certainly they played a low key role not compared to CIC or Prime TV we also don’t know where Mr Innocent Phiri was and under which media house and we challenge him to produce evidence of where he was what he covered and so on because many media houses in Zambia where getting feeds from us and from Prime TV.

Every elections by or general are centred on two people the candidate and the campaign manager these are two figures that attracts media because they are the people that drives the direction of the campaigns and our correspondence then (Mr Edward Roy Makayi) was well positioned right in the deep center of these two namely Hon Likando Mufalari as Campaign Manager and Hon Romeo Kang’ombe as Sesheke Candidate. Our correspondence gave the nation exclusive updates of the elections right from the source through our grounded page by ZICTA. So where was Mr Innocent Phiri operating from? Where was he sleeping? Which car was he using and how long was he in Sesheke?.

We won’t go in to argue with Mr Innocent Phiri whether or not the Kanganja led police officers used the live bullets or not because we have enormous and overwhelming evidence in form 4 documentaries we produced and are on DVDs as well as many raw sensitive images in our custody in our servers and other back up systems both in Zambia and outside. Our advice to our colleague is that he must choose what he want and go for it. Since he seems to be so passionate about politics and anti-UPND its not a crime let him stop hiding behind the cameras and come out to do what his heart desires otherwise he risks ruining his career and bring the names of the stations into disrepute.

CIC PRESS TEAM