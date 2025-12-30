‘Insecure and afraid’: Trump’s niece says president is overwhelmed by second term

Donald Trump’s niece has suggested the president is “insecure and afraid” and has been for much of his second term in the White House.

Mary Trump believes the frequent changes in government and administration blunders from cabinet members has caused strain on the president, who is now coming apart. In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Mary Trump claimed Trump is a “terrible leader” whose insecurities are now making him a “dangerous” president.

She said, “It goes without saying that Donald is a terrible leader, but one of the things that makes him a dangerous one is his incredible insecurity. What seems to be happening is that he’s becoming more and more insecure over time. It seems the more he gets of what he thinks he wants, money, power, chaos, the more insecure and afraid he becomes.”

“It’s dangerous but it’s also extremely embarrassing to have as the head of our country someone who is so thirsty and easily manipulated.” Mary Trump would use the Kennedy Center Honors as evidence of this, moving the ceremony from “prestige and gravitas” to “cheap, partisan, dry husk of what it used to be.”

Trump’s niece suggested the “hostile takeover” of the Kennedy Center is part of a bigger plan from Trump. She said, “The president is supposed to sit in the audience with the honorees, that’s it. Donald also said, ‘I don’t know why I’m doing this’, well he’s doing this because he needs the attention and because he doesn’t have anything better to do, quite frankly.”

“He wasn’t joking then, either, about calling it the Trump Kennedy Center honor, though I think he misspoke. If you seriously think he’s going to keep the name Kennedy in the title, you would be sorely mistaken.”

Mary Trump also noted changes to the Institute of Peace in Washington D.C. as an example of Trump placing his name on government buildings. She said, “The Trump regime is actually trying to dismantle the Institute of Peace. He still really wants that Nobel Peace Prize, I’m sure the FIFA Peace Prize was a consolation to him, but it’s no Nobel Peace Prize.”

“Perhaps renaming the Institute of Peace after himself will trick the Nobel committee into thinking that Donald actually cares about peace, which he does not.”