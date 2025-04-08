Inside the life of the woman with the world’s longest female tongue

Chanel Tapper, 34, has been stretching the limits of surprise since 2010, when she claimed the Guinness World Record for the longest female tongue—an eye-popping 3.8 inches from tip to lip.

The California native said she still delights in the double takes and dropped jaws her standout feature inspires, calling it a gift that keeps the world talking.

“Honestly, the best reaction I could ever get when someone sees my tongue is screaming,” Tapper said in an interview with Guinness World Record. “I actually do like when people yell or scream in shock, or horror sometimes.

“But that’s probably my favorite one because it’s funny to me because it’s a dramatic response,” she added.

Tapper revealed she can perform a series of quirky tricks with her 3.8-inch tongue — from flipping cups to removing Jenga blocks and holding a spoon in place.

Her journey to the record began after going viral for sticking out her tongue, a habit she picked up at age 11 due to the amazed reactions she received.

Guinness World Record officially recognized her talent at a 2010 event in Los Angeles.

A University of Edinburgh study found the average tongue length to be 3.1 inches for women and 3.3 inches for men, according to Healthline.

Her record has also opened doors, including a feature in a fashion campaign for Diesel.

“My favorite thing about being a record holder has to be when I get to travel and meet other record holders as well,” she said in her recent Guinness World Record interview. “It’s fun, and of course, I get to see the parts of the world I’ve never seen before.”