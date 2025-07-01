“Instagram Betrayed Me”: Businesswoman Denied Entry Into US Despite Valid Visa

Tears On Flight: Businesswoman Says Instagram Got Her Deported

A Nigerian businesswoman has gone viral after emotionally recounting how she was denied entry into the United States, despite holding a valid visa. In a tearful video shared widely across social media on 30th June 2025, the distraught woman blamed her Instagram account for the incident, saying immigration officials used her posts and private messages against her.

She had travelled to Texas with the intention of attending a trade fair. However, her plans came to a crashing halt at the port of entry.

“They checked my Instagram”

The woman, whose name has not yet been publicly confirmed said she entered the US using a B1/B2 visa. This type of visa allows holders to travel for tourism or attend business meetings—but not to actively sell or promote goods at commercial events.

Speaking through tears from her seat on a return flight to Lagos, she said:

“I was denied entrance into the US and that is because my visa [is] a B1–B2 visa which is [for] tourism/business meetings.”

According to her, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials became suspicious after asking about the nature of her visit. She said she explained she was attending a trade fair to exhibit her products.

“When I landed, I was detained for 24 hours and I was questioned,”

she said. “I told them I was going to exhibit but I did not know any better because the US has your data and your Instagram page.”

The woman claimed the officers then examined her phone and social media accounts, scrutinising Instagram posts and private conversations she had with prospective customers.

“Apparently, my Instagram says different,” she continued, sobbing.

“They even checked all my messages with my customers. The customers I have been telling that we are coming, they can pick up and all of that.”

“I didn’t know it was wrong”

The woman admitted that she may have misunderstood the terms of her visa. Although she intended to showcase her products at the event, she now realises that such an activity might not be permitted under a B1/B2 visa.

“I didn’t know it was wrong,” she said in the video, which has now been viewed more than 2 million times.

“I thought I could go and just display my things. I didn’t even know I wasn’t supposed to be exhibiting.”

US immigration laws distinguish between business visitors and commercial participants. While attending meetings or conferences is generally allowed on a B1 visa, active participation in trade shows—as an exhibitor selling or promoting products—usually requires a different visa category, such as the B1-in-lieu-of-H or a temporary work visa.

She revealed that her preparations for the event included extensive communication with customers online.

“I had told some people that we were coming,” she added.

“They said all of that contradicted what I told them [the officers]. That’s why they sent me back.”

The businesswoman said the immigration officers did not allow her to make calls or use her phone during the first several hours of detention. She described the ordeal as humiliating and traumatic.

“It was like being treated as a criminal,” she said.

“They took my fingerprints, they took photos, and then they just put me on the next flight.”

Reactions spark online debate

The video has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing sympathy for the woman, while others warned that her experience highlighted the need to fully understand visa restrictions before travelling.

One user on X wrote:

“This is a harsh lesson. But let’s also admit, most of us don’t read visa rules properly. If you’re doing business—even showcasing goods—you need to confirm it’s allowed.”

Another added:

“People need to be aware that US immigration officers can check your phone and online activity. That’s not new. Once you’re at the border, you have very few rights.”

Legal analysts also weighed in, reminding travellers that digital footprints—particularly on platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook—can be used as evidence during border interviews.

In the U.S., border agents have broad powers to inspect phones and electronic devices without a warrant.

A Lagos-based immigration consultant commented anonymously:

“We always advise clients to clean up their social media and ensure that their stated purpose of travel aligns with what’s visible online. Any mismatch is a red flag.”

While some users questioned whether the border officials went too far, others defended the decision, saying U.S. immigration laws must be respected.

As of press time, the woman has not publicly disclosed whether she intends to appeal or reapply for another visa.

She did, however, leave a strong warning for others:

“Just be careful. This Instagram you’re using to promote your business—they are watching.”

As of 30th June 2025, the video remains one of the top trending topics in Nigeria and across African diaspora communities on social media.