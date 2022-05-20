Intangible Arts and Professor Luo’s Vanishing University.

By David Zulu.

Intangible Arts is described as “an activity incapable of being perceived by the sense of touch or smell and is not definite or clear to the mind”. Those that are old enough will remember a British Comedy ‘Faulty Towers’ where a waiter by the name of Emmanuelle, claimed that a Hotel doorway along with the actual door had disappeared in thin air. He stood his ground on a story that didn’t make any sense to any average human being.

And so when Professor Nkandu Luo, a scientist with PhD in Microbiology calls for a media briefing to swear that a location on rolling hills in a beautiful countryside was once situated a cutting-edge facility that included research labs, instructional spaces, offices and study areas for University students, had all its structures melt away and lost to view, then you begin to appreciate the depth in which PF was a criminal enterprise.

And so, would it surprise anyone that Prof Nkandu Luo as Higher Education Minister had once suggested that the University of Zambia explores the possibility of registering a school of witchcraft as a natural science, as a tool to attract international studentships?

And then we have Chitotela insisting that God had vindicated him because the courts had found him ‘not guilty’ for giving a ‘salary advance’ of K100, 000 to the ACC in exchange for jail time.

As if that is not enough, you have a bunch of tribalists with thick necks and generous waistlines, including a former diplomat with a permanent squint on his face, visiting a Traditional Leader for ‘consultations’ for their corrupt past. How long will PF squint through the haze of the corruption smoke, to a point where they are willing to flaunt the intangible arts as justification for stealing.

Zambians want their money back, if witchcraft will help in that process, let the PF go ahead.