🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Internal Rift Erupts in NCP as Rival Factions Claim Leadership Authority



The New Congress Party (NCP), once positioned as a potential vehicle within the Tonse Alliance opposition structure, is now facing a public internal dispute over its leadership following conflicting announcements regarding the status of party president Peter Chanda.





In a press statement issued by the Office of the President of the New Congress Party, the party leadership dismissed reports suggesting Mr. Chanda had been expelled. The statement described the announcement attributed to Daniel Nyati, who claimed to be acting as Vice President for Administration, as “illegal, unconstitutional and null and void.”





“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Peter Chanda remains the duly elected President and leader of the New Congress Party, and the party’s leadership structure remains intact,” the statement said.





The party further argued that Mr. Nyati does not hold the position he claims within the NCP hierarchy and therefore lacks the authority to expel any member of the party.





However, in a competing declaration, Mr. Nyati announced that Peter Chanda had been expelled, alleging the decision was based on amendments to the party constitution and Chanda’s move to endorse PF presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu without approval from the party’s National Executive Committee.





The development exposes deep divisions within the small opposition party, which previously gained attention after inviting Makebi Zulu to contest the presidency using the NCP platform. At the time, the party was viewed by some observers as a potential special-purpose political vehicle within the broader Tonse

opposition arrangement.





In its response, the Chanda-led office suggested the attempted expulsion forms part of a broader effort to destabilise opposition political parties.





“This development appears to be part of a broader pattern where opposition political parties are subjected to internal disruptions through proxy actors,” the statement said.





The unfolding dispute comes as Zambia’s opposition landscape grows increasingly fluid ahead of the August 2026 general elections, with several parties experiencing internal factional battles over leadership, alliances and presidential endorsements.





Political analysts say such internal disputes, particularly within smaller parties, often emerge when parties attempt to reposition themselves within larger coalition politics or around influential presidential candidates.





© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu