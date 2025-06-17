International Atomic Energy Agency revealed they’ve not observed any damage to Iran’s uranium enrichment facility

There’s a new update concerning the Uranium enrichment facility in Iran amidst ongoing clash between Iran and Israel.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have stated they have not observed any damage to Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

According to reports from reliable sources, the IAEA confirmed that no damage was seen at the Fordow facility following Israeli airstrikes.

This statement was part of an update provided by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who also noted that no further damage was observed at the Natanz site.

He also added that no damage was seen at the Khondab heavy water reactor which is currently under construction.

Meanwhile Israel was reported to have hit the nuclear sites with their recent airstrikes causing major damages.

Many had believed the damages includes the Uranium enrichment facility but that isn’t the case according to the latest update.