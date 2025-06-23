Internet outraged after Trump hints at ‘regime change’ in Iran

Donald Trump spurred outrage on Sunday when he hinted at “regime change” in Iran.

Trump made the controversial statement on social media:

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???” Trump asked on his Truth Social platform. He then added, “MIGA!!!”

Washington correspondent for CNBCMegan Cassella quoted others in the administration recently advancing the complete opposite stance:

“VANCE: ‘Our view has been very clear that we don’t want a regime change.’ HEGSETH: ‘This mission was not and has not been about regime change.’ RUBIO: Regime change is ‘certainly not the goal of what we’re working on here,'” the reporter wrote.

Former prosecutor Ron Filipkowski chimed in with, “Just wondering if my MAGA friends have to change the color of their hats now that Trump is all about Making Iran Great Again. You know he has that Trump Tower Tehran in his head – lots of great business opportunities for Trump Org from a Trump-installed regime!”

GOP political consultant Mike Madrid said of Trump’s statement, “It’s like a tariff negotiation but with bunker busting bombs and nuclear holocaust instead of maple syrup.”

Conservative attorney and anti-Trump activist George Conway said, “Pretending to be an ignorant and impulsive sociopath by appearing to make s— up as he goes along is just Trump’s way of playing 7,822-dimensional chess,” which was apparently sarcastic.

Even Republican Congressman Thomas Massie defiantly declared, “This is not America First folks.”

Army combat vet Fred Wellman said, “I swear it was just like 8 hours ago when Pete Hegseth said ‘This mission was not and has not been about regime change,’ to reporters at the Pentagon. That’s weird.”