BREAKING: Internet restored in Tanzania after election protests
Tanzanians are now able to share videos and information following the restoration of internet access. Citizens have been documenting what occurred since election day, when protests erupted over concerns about the electoral system.
Security forces were deployed during the demonstrations, with reports of casualties among protesters. The exact death toll remains unconfirmed as information continues to emerge.
We continue to monitor this developing situation.
