 Internet scoffs as ‘everyone except Clinton’ redacted in Epstein dump

The internet responded Friday to shocking, never-before-seen images of former President Bill Clinton — part of the materials released by the Department of Justice and the hundreds of thousands of documents included in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

People were shocked by the newly released photos, although no context was provided on where and when the images were captured.

Clinton has never been accused of any misconduct and has said that he cut ties with Epstein.

Social media users said the following:

“So everything is redacted except Bill Clinton in a jacuzzi?” Writer Jon Ronson wrote on Bluesky.

“Looks like the only thing they actually released, what a surprise,” immigration attorney Mitzi Hellmer wrote on X.

“Extremely obvious combing through this who is redacted and why. It’s Epstein, Maxwell, a lot of Bill Clinton, maybe Michael Jackson (?) and basically nobody else. Everybody else’s head is in a black rectangle. In practice, they didn’t release s—,” Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, wrote on Bluesky.

“Is anybody f—— surprised? As if Trump would allow files with his name to be released,” scientist JC R Whit, Ph.D., wrote on Bluesky.

“‘Let’s just release pictures of Bill Clinton and hundreds of completely blacked out pages. That’ll make this all go away,'” user Evan Robertson wrote on Bluesky.

“And Bill Clinton. They released every photo possible so he would be the take home message for the day,” virologist, epidemiologist and researcher ‪Michele Manos wrote on Bluesky.

“I thought we were getting the Epstein files, not the Bill Clinton files,” user Paige Brooks wrote on X.

“Epstein files released beyond heavy redactions show photos tied to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson. One document cites a threat to an unidentified victim for revealing photos of young girls. Calls grow louder; victims await justice,” David Earl Williams III, author and co-founder of the Chicago Missing Persons Guild, wrote on Bluesky.