INVEST IN LIFE OUTSIDE THE CIVIL SERVICE – HH

…… tells civil servants

President Hakainde Hichilema says his government is aware that civil servants have life outside the service and that needs to be taken care off when one is energetic with a lot of opportunities.

He said that his government is working towards civil servants’ access to their pension fund whilst they are still energetic and productive.

“ Your government is working towards reforming the pension system to benefit retirees and the would be retirees.” said President Hichilema.

He said some of the reforms include paying of workers part of their retirement package while they are working and ensuring that money is not abused but used to sustain one’s livelihood.

The President has also assured workers that the UPND Administration is still standing by its promise for workers to access their pension funds before they retire.

And President Hichilema has that said the trend by some Pension Houses to buy land from friends or politicians at high value using pensioners’ money should come to an end and must be stopped .

He said if these reforms are not implemented by the Minister of labour, government may go to parliament to legislate.

He has also encouraged Zambians, especially workers to start investing in agriculture and other areas of their interest even before they retire.

He said Zambians should not demonise investment because it instills a spirit of self reliance and not tulyemo.

The head of State said the country’s economy can only grow when citizens start to invest into the economy like he did year’s back.

“There is no need to demonise entrepreneurship especially in agriculture because countries like Botswana have prospered because of cattle.” said President Hichilema.

Mr Hichilema has encouraged workers to find time and invest in areas outside their professional interests like agriculture and ranching.

Mr Hichilema said workers should invest in ranching and start with two or three cows so that during their retirement, the cows would have multiplied.

He, however said that in the process of investment, they will have to exercise patience and see their investments come to fruition as they retire.