Investigators have “snatched” Gold scam suspect Shadreck Kasanda from the Lusaka Magistrates Court for interrogations at an unknown location

DEC AND POLICE OFFICERS TAKE AWAY KASANDA
By Fox Reporter
OFFICERS from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Zambia Police have taken away Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda from the Lusaka Magistrates Court for interrogations at an unknown location.
His lawyer, Makebi Zulu was spotted rushing to the holding cells at the Lusaka Magistrates Court where it was suspected the interrogations would take place.
However, it is not yet clear what new development have come up to warrant for that action.
Now they can give him an offer in private to not spill the beans. Imisango ba UPND.
Which offer ? Your friend is in trouble ! You Id0tis stole so much from the public and thought you could get getting it through PF thuggery. Forget it now…You have to earn your money…
Yaba. Even their females are vulgar. What type of people are these?
So miss wise fimo fimo, why is there a need to separate him from the rest of the guys arrested?
Careful or he will spill the beans about the operation center going ons.
Cry my beloved country Zambia…..