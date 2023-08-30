Investigators have “snatched” Gold scam suspect Shadreck Kasanda from the Lusaka Magistrates Court for interrogations at an unknown location

File picture: Kasanda entering holding cells at the Lusaka Magistrates Court

DEC AND POLICE OFFICERS TAKE AWAY KASANDA

By Fox Reporter
OFFICERS from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Zambia Police have taken away Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda from the Lusaka Magistrates Court for interrogations at an unknown location.

His lawyer, Makebi Zulu was spotted rushing to the holding cells at the Lusaka Magistrates Court where it was suspected the interrogations would take place.

However, it is not yet clear what new development have come up to warrant for that action.

