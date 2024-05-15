booing of our Republican President is a clear indication that the masses are unhappy with the current state of affairs- Christian Coalition Zambia

Booing the President

The Christian Coalition Zambia is saddened by the recent booing of President Hakainde Hichilema the Republican President at Heroes Stadium, much as the Coalition condemn the behavior in strongest term we believe that it is a wakeup call to Government.

The booing of our Republican President is a clear indication that the masses are unhappy with the current state of affairs. The discontent is palpable, and Government must take heed.

As Christian Coalition, we are called to speak truth to those in Authority of power and stand with the vulnerable. The struggles of our people are not going unnoticed. Food security and affordable living are fundamental rights, and it is the responsibility of our leaders to ensure these basic needs are met.

We urge our President and Government to listen to the voices of the people and take concrete action to address the pressing issues of food security and affordability. We need policies that prioritize the well-being of all Zambians, not just a few.

Let us work together to build a nation where everyone has access to basic necessities like food and affordable living.

Let us pray for our leaders, that they may have wisdom and compassion to serve the people.

May God bless Zambia and guide us towards a brighter future for all.