HH HAS FAILED-B’FLOW

WHEN THEY WERE IN OPPOSITION, THEY HAD SOLUTIONS.

During PF’s tenure, loadshedding was attributed to low water levels in the Kariba to which the UPND said they had alternative solutions.

Today the UPND team is still singing to us a song we have already heard before. My

humble question is what happened to the solutions they had in opposition?

Our gullibility allows politicians to always get away with lies. Today, when citizens ask what

happened to those solutions, citizens are told “Don’t just criticize, you should provide solutions too” yet they clearly made promises during campaigns.

The climate change issue was there during PF and it is still there now but UPND had promised alternative solutions. Have the

solutions suddenly become obsolete?

Indeed lies have short legs