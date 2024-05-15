ACC PETITIONED OVER ALLEGED SMUGGLING OF ZNS MEALIE MEAL BY CARTEL OF STATE AGENTS

By Tellah Hazinji

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF Leader Kasonde Mwenda has petitioned the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC to investigate alleged smuggling of Eagles mealie meal by a cartel of state agents from the Ministries of Defence, Agriculture and Commerce, Trade and Industry at Kasumbalesa Border Post.

Addressing journalists after reporting the matter at the ACC Head Office in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Mwenda said the alleged activity involves a cartel of state agents from the 3 ministries, hence his decision to report the cabinet ministers in charge namely Ambrose Lufuma, Rueben Mtolo and Chipoka Mulenga.

Mr Mwenda claims the illegal scheme is well orchestrated and coordinated with Zambia National Service-ZNS eagle branded mealie meal being covered and hidden by a layer of foreign sourced mealie meal being ferried by foreign trucks bearing South African number plates.

The opposition leader says he has handled over infallible evidence in video and pictorial form showing the inexplicable ongoing illegal export of mealie meal at the Kasumbalesa Boarder Post in thousands of tonnes at the time when the country is experiencing hunger.

But when contacted for a comment, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has dismissed Mr. Mwenda claims, saying he does not have anything to do with ZNS mealie meal and that law enforcement agencies are free to investigate the allegations.

Efforts to get Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma and his agriculture counterpart Rueben Mtolo proved futile by broadcast time as their phones went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS