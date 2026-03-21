“INVISIBLE” £300BN WARPLANE EXPOSED BY BASIC HEAT SENSOR



The F-35 Lightning II was meant to be untouchable the crown jewel of modern warfare, engineered over three decades at a staggering cost of more than $400 billion. Built by Lockheed Martin, it promised near-total invisibility, evading radar and advanced detection systems alike.





But in a stunning twist, that illusion may have cracked. Reports suggest that over Iran on March 19, 2026, a relatively simple infrared search and track (IRST) system detected and tracked the supposedly “invisible” jet not through cutting-edge wizardry, but by picking up its intense heat signature.





The implications are explosive. If confirmed, the data could ripple across global powers like Russia and China, reshaping military strategy overnight.





For pilots, the psychological shift may be just as damaging: the sky is no longer theirs alone — and invisibility, it seems, was never absolute.