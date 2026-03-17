Invisible Hand? UK Defence Chief Says Russia May Be Passing “Stealth Drone” Tactics

John Healey revealed on March 12 that there is growing suspicion that Vladimir Putin may be quietly influencing the evolving drone tactics used in attacks against Western-linked targets in the Middle East.

According to the British defence chief, analysts have identified tactical “fingerprints” in recent drone strikes that closely resemble methods previously used by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine.

British investigators are currently examining the wreckage of a drone that crashed into aircraft shelters at RAF Akrotiri earlier this month. The analysis is focused on identifying electronic components or systems that could trace back to Russian or other foreign suppliers.

Nick Perry said Iranian operators and allied proxy groups have increasingly adopted “ultra-low altitude flight” techniques to evade radar detection a tactic that Russian forces have refined extensively on the Ukrainian battlefield.

The shift makes interception significantly harder and increases the likelihood of drones reaching high-value targets.

Healey added that it would come as little surprise if Moscow were involved in transferring such operational knowledge to Iran, noting that military cooperation and weapons exchanges between the two nations have deepened over the past several years.

UK Defence Chief Says Russia May Be Passing “Stealth Drone” Tactics



John Healey revealed on March 12 that there is growing suspicion that Vladimir Putin may be quietly influencing the evolving drone tactics used in attacks against Western-linked targets in the Middle East.





According to the British defence chief, analysts have identified tactical “fingerprints” in recent drone strikes that closely resemble methods previously used by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine.





British investigators are currently examining the wreckage of a drone that crashed into aircraft shelters at RAF Akrotiri earlier this month. The analysis is focused on identifying electronic components or systems that could trace back to Russian or other foreign suppliers.



Nick Perry said Iranian operators and allied proxy groups have increasingly adopted “ultra-low altitude flight” techniques to evade radar detection a tactic that Russian forces have refined extensively on the Ukrainian battlefield.



The shift makes interception significantly harder and increases the likelihood of drones reaching high-value targets.





Healey added that it would come as little surprise if Moscow were involved in transferring such operational knowledge to Iran, noting that military cooperation and weapons exchanges between the two nations have deepened over the past several years.