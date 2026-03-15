Iran accuses US and Israel of copying Shahed-136 drone to frame Tehran



Iran has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating what it calls a “diabolical plot” involving drones used in attacks across the Middle East.





According to Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the US and Israel allegedly copied Iran’s Shahed-136 drone design and modified it into a drone known as LUCAS.





Iran claims the modified drones are being used to carry out attacks in the region in order to falsely blame Tehran and justify further political and military pressure against the country.





The United States and Israel have not responded publicly to the accusations. Independent verification of Iran’s claims has also not been presented.





The accusations come as tensions across the Middle East continue to rise amid ongoing military exchanges and drone warfare between regional powers.