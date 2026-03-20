Iran Backs South Africa Call for BRICS Pressure Offers Safe Passage for “Friendly” Trade



Iran’s ambassador to South Africa has expressed strong support for Pretoria’s stance against recent military actions, calling on BRICS nations to increase pressure on what he described as “aggressors” and push for an end to hostilities.





Speaking to reporters, Ambassador Mansour Shakib Mehr said Tehran appreciates South Africa’s condemnation of the attacks and its decision not to sever diplomatic ties despite pressure from Washington.





He stated that Iran is maintaining open communication channels and has not fully blocked the Strait of Hormuz, allowing passage for “friendly nations” such as China and India. However, he emphasized that vessels linked to the United States and Israel could face restrictions.





Mehr added that Iran is prepared to actively support South Africa in ensuring safe transit for its goods and oil shipments through the region.



He further urged BRICS members to take a unified stance, warning that recent actions including what he described as unlawful operations by the United States could set a dangerous precedent affecting other nations in the bloc.





A widening geopolitical alignment is taking shape where trade routes, alliances, and pressure blocs are becoming tools of strategic resistance.