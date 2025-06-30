By CIC International Affairs.



IRAN BANS IAEA FROM ENTERING THE COUNTRY SAYING NUCLEAR INSPECTORS ARE NOT GUARANTEED SAFETY BY GOVERNMENT FOR THEIR HYPOCRISY.





Iran said it was unrealistic and hypocricy for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to think it could come so quickly to inspect the nuclear facilities hit by U.S. and Israeli strikes, and that it could not guarantee the safety and security of inspectors. Iran 3 days ago announced the ban of IAEA inspectors saying they are hypocrites and part of Israel and American wings with bad agendas.





Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, said at a press briefing today Monday that Iran could not understand the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s demands for a return to normal cooperation so soon after the strikes when he is the person who caused the instability that has claimed so much lives and damage.





According to Iranian state media, Baghaei said that an IAEA resolution in May that Iran was non-compliant in its nuclear obligations became a pretext for what he called unlawful aggression by Israel and the U.S., and the United Nations watchdog should be held accountable. The Islamic nation said that it’s Donald Trump himself who pull out of the talks during his first term as president and not Iran.





He said ensuring the safety and security of IAEA inspectors is important but the nation is not interested to host them saying they are banned and if they where to force themselves in they are on their own because their security is not guaranteed at all. He said Iran had not yet conducted a precise and comprehensive assessment of the extent of the damage at the nuclear sites and also the nation is so furious and agitated at the unfair treatment with hypocrisy from the UN nuclear watchdog that both Israel and America themselves don’t respect or recognize yet moved in to enforce.





” People’s emotions are very high and dangerous right now in Iran it can be dangerous for them” he said.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is conducting a review, Baghaei said.





People hold flags near posters displaying assassinated military leaders, including Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Hossein Salami (C), as thousands of Iranians attend the funeral ceremony for approximately 60 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran,… People hold flags near posters displaying assassinated military leaders, including Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Hossein Salami (C), as thousands of Iranians attend the funeral ceremony for approximately 60 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran, including high-ranking military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians, during a state funeral service in Enqelab Square on June 28, 2025 in Tehran, Iran.



CIC PRESS TEAM