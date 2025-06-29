Iran bans Starlink



Iran’s Parliament has banned the use of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, criminalizing its possession and operation.





The move comes after Musk activated Starlink in Iran on June 14 to counter government-imposed internet restrictions during heightened tensions with Israel.





Despite the ban, an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Starlink terminals are active in the country via black market channels, providing uncensored internet access.





Authorities have appealed to the International Telecommunication Union to deactivate these devices, citing national security concerns.





The ban underscores Iran’s ongoing efforts to control information flow amid domestic and regional challenges.