IRAN BLASTS PRESIDENT TRUMP: “YOU’RE FUELING CHAOS AND VIOLENCE!”



Sub‑headline: Tehran’s UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of provoking unrest in Iran while the country faces massive protests and political turmoil.





In a striking move, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has formally accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging political destabilisation and inciting violence in his country. The letter, addressed to the UN Security Council, claims that Trump’s recent comments urging Iranians to protest and “take action” against their government amount to interference in Iran’s internal affairs — a serious violation of international norms.





The accusations come amid widespread protests across Iran, sparked by deep economic hardship, soaring inflation, and frustration with government policies. Security forces have responded with heavy crackdowns, resulting in deaths, arrests, and mass detentions, leaving the country on edge.





Trump’s public statements — encouraging protests and hinting at US support for demonstrators — have been hailed by some as a show of support for human rights. Yet Iran argues that such rhetoric risks fueling violence, further destabilising the nation, and potentially justifying foreign intervention.





Experts say the situation is complex: while ordinary Iranians are demanding political and economic reform, foreign involvement can be highly controversial and may worsen tensions. Diplomats worldwide have expressed concern, urging restraint from all sides to prevent escalation into a larger conflict.





In short, Iran sees Trump’s approach as dangerous meddling, while supporters argue that standing with oppressed populations is a moral responsibility. The world watches closely as a nation grapples with internal unrest and international pressure — a moment that could shape the country’s future for years to come