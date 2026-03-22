BREAKING: Iran brutally mocks Trump in an English video! YOU’RE FIRED. Thank you for your attention to this matter!





In a bold propaganda video posted today, an Iranian military officer in full uniform stood at a podium and delivered a direct taunt to Donald Trump in English: “Hey Trump, YOU’RE FIRED! You’re familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya.”





The officer then switched to Farsi for the rest of the message, but the opening English line was clearly aimed at Trump twisting his famous “Apprentice” catchphrase back at him while the U.S. invasion drags on into its third week.





This is the Iranian military’s main headquarters, flipping the script on the former reality show host: after Trump’s threats to “obliterate” power plants and his boasts of “winning,” Iran is telling him his time is up.





This comes as Trump’s illegal war drags on with no end in sight, and his options are running out, which could have catastrophic consequences for our Marines en route and the entire Middle East region, and the world supply of oil.





Iran’s message is simple: your tweets don’t win wars, performance on the field of battle does, and you’re not daring to go there. The longer this conflict goes on, the worse it is going to get for the Americans. Trump must cut his losses and end it soon.