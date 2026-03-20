Iran can’t use SWIFT. Can’t transfer dollars. Can’t use the global banking system – How are they still buying weapons?



Western sanctions have cut Iran off from every conventional payment mechanism on earth.





So how is a country under the most severe financial isolation in modern history still funding a war — 19 days and counting?



Oil.



Not oil sales. Oil barter.



Here’s how it actually works.



China buys 90% of Iran’s oil exports. That’s confirmed — including the approximately 11.7 million barrels that kept flowing to China through the Strait of Hormuz even after Iran blocked everyone else.





China was buying that oil at $8-10 per barrel below global prices — saving an estimated $5.8 billion per year at minimum.



But Iran can’t receive payment in dollars. Can’t receive payment by wire. Can’t use any normal banking channel.



So what does China give Iran instead?



According to the Wall Street Journal: construction.



Airports. Refineries. Transport networks.





Chinese companies build the infrastructure. Iran ships oil as payment.



A barter-style system specifically designed to evade Western sanctions.



And according to a $5 billion pre-war deal reported by Reuters: weapons.



Anti-ship missiles. Surface-to-air systems. Kamikaze drones. Radars. Delivered from China’s own PLA inventory.



Weapons go in. Oil comes out.





Now here’s the part Israel understood:



America has been bombing Iran’s military infrastructure for 19 days.



But America deliberately left Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure alone.



President Trump said it directly.





America was bombing Kharg Island’s military sites — but left the oil terminals untouched “for reasons of decency.”



America’s logic: don’t destroy the oil. Keep the pressure military. Avoid an energy catastrophe.



Israel’s logic is different.



Israel doesn’t care about global oil prices.





Israel wants to end the regime.



And Israel figured out: if you destroy Iran’s oil and gas — you don’t just hurt Iran’s economy.



You cut off the payment for Chinese weapons.



That’s what I’ve been saying for the last few days. Maybe Israel & USA are not on the same page on strategy?





Israel wants this:



– No oil flowing to China.

– No payment to China.

– No more weapons from China.



That is why Israel struck South Pars — the world’s largest natural gas field — on March 18th.



To cut the supply chain.



China’s response confirmed the theory.





China publicly condemned the South Pars strike.



China has been unusually loud about protecting energy infrastructure.



China refused to help the US reopen the Strait of Hormuz.





China kept receiving Iranian oil throughout the entire war while every other country got their ships attacked.



As The Diplomat confirmed: China’s involvement “prolonged Iran’s resistance by improving its situational awareness.”





An Atlantic Council researcher put it plainly: with the IRGC controlling up to 50% of Iran’s oil export revenues — that income “is effectively funding its military operations.”



Destroy the oil. End the funding. End the weapons supply.



That is Israel’s calculation.





And now the energy war has fully begun.



Israel hit South Pars.



Iran hit Ras Laffan — wiping out 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity for 3-5 years.



Iran’s foreign minister said Iran showed “FRACTION of our power” and will show “ZERO restraint” if struck again.

Robert Kiyosaki