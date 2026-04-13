Iran Caves Under Trump Pressure: Weighing Full Surrender on Nuclear Enrichment





Iran is reportedly weighing a tough US proposal to finally end its nuclear ambitions and the ongoing conflict by abandoning all uranium enrichment.





This comes hot on the heels of failed talks in Islamabad where Tehran rejected America’s red lines, including zero enrichment and dismantling key facilities. Now, with a fragile two-week ceasefire in place and the US Navy poised to blockade Iranian ports, the mullahs appear to be blinking.

The blockade threat is already squeezing Iran’s $13 billion monthly oil lifeline, forcing a rethink after years of defiance.





Skeptics note Iran has stonewalled similar demands before, but the shift signals weakness. Maximum pressure works. If Tehran folds, it could mean real stability in the Middle East, lower oil prices, and a major win against rogue regimes.