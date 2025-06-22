Iran Claims Legal Right to Exit Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Amid Rising Tensions



A senior Iranian official has declared that Iran now holds a “legal right” to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), escalating tensions in an already volatile region.





Abbas Golro, head of Iran’s parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, cited recent U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan as justification for invoking Article X of the NPT.





This article allows a state to exit the treaty if extraordinary events jeopardize its supreme interests. The claim follows U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, which Tehran alleges were unprovoked attacks on its sovereign facilities.





Golro argued that these actions constitute a direct threat to Iran’s national security, granting it the legal basis to reconsider its NPT commitments.





Iran’s potential withdrawal from the NPT, which it joined in 1970, would mark a significant shift in global nuclear dynamics, potentially undermining decades of non-proliferation efforts.





Critics argue that such a move could destabilize the region further, while supporters in Tehran view it as a necessary response to perceived Western aggression.





As the situation develops, the world watches closely, aware that any move toward NPT withdrawal could reshape the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape.