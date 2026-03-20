Breaking News: Iran Claims ‘Majid’ Infrared Missile Downed Israeli F-35 Stealth Fighter in Major Air Combat Assertion





Iranian sources have claimed that a domestically developed air defense system equipped with the “Majid” heat-seeking missile has successfully shot down an Israeli F-35 stealth fighter, marking one of the most significant assertions yet regarding the vulnerability of fifth-generation aircraft in contested airspace.





According to details reported by Military Watch Magazine, the engagement allegedly involved Iran’s short-range air defense system using infrared-guided missiles designed specifically to counter low-observable targets. The Majid missile is described as a heat-seeking interceptor capable of engaging aerial threats without relying on radar emissions, a feature that could theoretically reduce the effectiveness of stealth technology by targeting thermal signatures instead.





The report states that the system is optimized for mobile deployment and close-range engagements, allowing it to ambush aircraft operating at low or medium altitudes. Iranian defense sources claim that such systems are part of a broader layered air defense network aimed at countering advanced Western aircraft, including stealth fighters.





The claim emerges amid ongoing high-intensity hostilities in the region, where both sides have increasingly relied on advanced aerial platforms. The F-35 Lightning II is widely regarded as one of the most advanced combat aircraft in service, designed with stealth shaping, electronic warfare systems, and sensor fusion to evade and defeat sophisticated air defenses.





However, it is important to note that such claims of F-35 shootdowns have surfaced multiple times in past conflicts and have often remained unverified or disputed by opposing parties.





The latest report highlights a growing emphasis on infrared and passive detection systems as a potential counter to stealth technology, suggesting that future air combat may increasingly revolve around multi-spectrum detection rather than traditional radar-based tracking alone.





As of now, there has been no independent confirmation from Israeli or Western sources regarding the alleged shootdown, and the full circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.



Source: Military Watch Magazine