Iran claims second strike on US aircraft carrier as tensions escalate

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it launched a second missile strike targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

According to Iranian state-linked sources, the attack forms part of its ongoing military campaign against US forces in the region, with Tehran asserting that its missiles directly targeted the carrier.

However, the United States has rejected the claims, maintaining that the USS Abraham Lincoln remains fully operational and was not hit.

No independent verification has confirmed Iran’s claims, raising questions over whether the announcement is part of a broader information warfare strategy amid escalating tensions.

The situation highlights the growing risk of miscalculation and narrative warfare, as both sides project power while controlling the flow of information in an already volatile region.