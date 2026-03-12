Iran Defies Calls for Ceasefire: “You Don’t Start a War Then Demand Peace on Your Terms”





Tehran draws a hard line as the US-Israel conflict enters its third week.



Iran has rejected any ceasefire unless the aggressors meet three ironclad conditions: full recognition of its legitimate rights, payment of reparations for the destruction caused, and binding international guarantees that neither the United States nor Israel will launch future attacks.





President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered the message directly, telling regional leaders including Russia and Pakistan that peace is impossible without accountability for the war launched on February 28, 2026.





“You cannot start a war and then demand a ceasefire whenever you want,” Iranian officials stated bluntly. The armed forces remain resolute: “Our forces are determined to teach the enemy a lesson they will never forget.”





The defiant posture comes amid heavy ongoing strikes, regional escalation, disrupted oil flows, and widespread online support rallying behind Iran’s stance against what many call unprovoked aggression.





Tehran shows no sign of backing down—demanding not just an end to fighting, but real consequences for those who started it.



HT BRICS NEWS