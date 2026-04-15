Iran Demands $270B War Compensation as New Talks with US Loom





Iran says it has suffered around $270 billion in damage from US and Israeli attacks and is demanding compensation. Its UN envoy stated that several regional countries should also pay, alleging their territories were used to launch strikes.

Tehran confirmed the issue was raised in recent talks in Pakistan and will remain a key demand in any future negotiations with Washington.





Critical infrastructure—including oil and gas facilities, airports, bridges, power plants, hospitals, and homes—has been heavily damaged, with full recovery expected to take years. At the same time, Iran is facing economic strain worsened by an ongoing internet shutdown causing major daily losses.





Despite the scale of damage, Iranian officials signal they are not willing to make major concessions in upcoming talks.



Source: Al Jazeera