Iran Demands Cash from UAE: “You Let the US Bomb Us”



Tehran has fired off a formal letter to the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United Arab Emirates of enabling “US aggression” by allowing American fighter jets to launch strikes on Iranian southern provinces from Emirati soil.





Iran’s UN ambassador branded the UAE’s cooperation an “internationally wrongful act” and is now demanding full reparations — covering material damage plus “moral” compensation.





The move comes amid spiraling Gulf tensions: Iran has unleashed hundreds of missiles and drones on UAE targets in recent weeks, while the Emirates intercept barrages and quietly host deepened US military access.





Fragile economic ties hang in the balance — bilateral trade hit $28 billion in 2024, with half a million Iranians living in the UAE — yet Tehran is turning neighbor into paymaster while actively attacking.





Gulf alliances look shakier than ever as Abu Dhabi weighs US security guarantees against the risk of becoming Iran’s next bullseye.