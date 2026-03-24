Iran denies any talks with Trump, contradicts U.S. claims



Iran has firmly rejected claims by Donald Trump that there are “productive conversations” between the two sides.





Tehran says no direct or indirect communication has taken place with the United States, directly contradicting Washington’s narrative.





The denial comes at a critical moment:

Trump recently delayed potential strikes on Iran



A five-day window was announced for possible diplomacy





Tensions remain high across the region



This creates two completely different versions of reality:



U.S.: Talks are happening and progressing





Iran: No talks exist at all



The conflicting statements expose deep mistrust and raise serious questions about what is really happening behind the scenes.





As the situation escalates, the lack of clarity only adds to the uncertainty and the risk of miscalculation.



#M21