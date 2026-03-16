Iran Deploys Sejjil Missile in Combat for First Time



Iran has used its solid-fuel Sejjil ballistic missile against Israel for the first time, according to state media and open-source reports from March 15, 2026.





The two-stage missile, with a range of about 2,000 km, allows rapid launch compared to Iran’s older liquid-fueled systems that require hours of preparation and are vulnerable to preemptive strikes under constant Israeli and U.S. surveillance.





Footage shows quick successive launches with bright plumes visible in daylight, marking a shift after dozens of prior attack waves in the ongoing conflict.





Analysts view the move as a sign of strain: Iran likely conserved solid-fuel stocks earlier and is now drawing on them after depleting quicker-launch options. While the capability adds pressure on defenses, the smaller inventory of such missiles limits sustained escalation.





This development comes amid heavy mutual strikes, with no indication of immediate strategic breakthrough for either side.