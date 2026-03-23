Iran does not respect any rules of war – several Western spokesmen and media outlets have said.





Defense experts say that no modern warfare strategy works for Iran. 500-meter-deep in mountains missile bases have been built in all 31 provinces.





No launch pads can be seen by drones, so it has become difficult to take advance warning of attacks.





The report claims that the missiles are coming out of the tunnel and entering the inside by firing missiles, so it has been identified as invisible. It cannot be destroyed.





Western military experts have called it Invisible, Unkillable, Unstoppable.



The United States has been saying for several days that Iran’s missile capabilities have been destroyed, but the media was surprised that 7 missiles were fired yesterday.





A French commander said that Trump is getting involved in an unwanted war that was not needed and that he probably has no control over.





Now entering this war is like buying a ticket to board the Titanic the night before it sinks.