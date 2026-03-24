Iran Draws Hard Line: War Continues Until US Pays Up, Lifts Sanctions, and Gets Out





Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee delivered a blunt message amid escalating conflict: the war with the United States will drag on until Tehran receives full compensation for all damages, all economic sanctions are completely lifted, and Washington provides firm guarantees of non-interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

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“This is the decision of our nation, our leader, and our armed forces,” Rezaee declared in the widely circulated statement.





He escalated further in response to threats against Iranian infrastructure, warning that any such strikes would shift the rules of engagement: “It will no longer be an eye for an eye — it will be an eye for a head. You will be crippled.” He added that this time, US forces must leave the Persian Gulf entirely.





The remarks come as direct US-Iran talks reportedly begin, yet Tehran shows no sign of backing down from maximalist demands, including a full American military withdrawal from the region. Rezaee’s position echoes earlier statements from mid-March, underscoring Iran’s rejection of any ceasefire short of these core concessions.