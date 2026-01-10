IRAN ERUPTS! SECRET STARLINK FOOTAGE SHOWS PROTESTS SWEEP MAJOR CITIES





Dramatic footage emerging from inside Iran is revealing a wave of anti-government protests spreading across the country, despite strict internet controls. Shared via Starlink, the videos show angry crowds taking to the streets in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Shiraz and several other major cities.





The rare clips capture scenes the Iranian authorities are accused of trying to hide, with demonstrators chanting slogans against the government and defying heavy security presence. Observers say the use of Starlink has allowed protesters to bypass state censorship and show the world what is happening on the ground.





As tensions rise, the images are fuelling speculation about the scale of unrest and the government’s ability to contain it. With multiple cities now affected, the footage suggests the protests are not isolated incidents but part of a wider national backlash, sending shockwaves far beyond Iran’s borders.