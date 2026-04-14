Iran estimates damages from US-Israel strikes at $270 billion

Iran’s initial estimate of the damages from US-Israel strikes puts the approximate cost at $270 billion, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was cited as saying by the semi-official news agency Tasnim, adding that the figure is not yet final.

“One of the issues that our negotiating team is pursuing and had also pursued in the Islamabad talks is the issue of war reparations,” Mohajerani said. “Iran’s losses from US and Israeli attacks are currently estimated at around $270 billion.”

Iran’s surviving leadership has laid out a maximalist price for peace with the US and Israel, including a recognized right to enrich uranium, the payment of reparations and the lifting of all sanctions.