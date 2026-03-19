Iran Executes Swedish Citizen Over Alleged Espionage for Israel



Iran has executed a Swedish national accused of spying for Israel, according to international reports, marking a significant escalation in tensions surrounding human rights concerns.





Sweden’s Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, confirmed the execution and strongly criticized the legal process, stating that it lacked fundamental safeguards. The Swedish government has continued to condemn what it describes as serious human rights violations in Iran.





While authorities have not officially disclosed the identity of the individual, local media reports suggest the person was a dual national arrested in mid-2025 on charges of intelligence cooperation with Israel. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship, complicating diplomatic efforts throughout the case.





This marks the third execution this year in Iran linked to alleged espionage for foreign governments, raising growing international concern.





The situation is likely to intensify scrutiny on Iran’s judicial actions and its relations with Western nations.