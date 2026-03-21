Breaking News : Iran Expands War Into Indian Ocean, Fires Ballistic Missiles At US-UK Base In Unprecedented Long-Range Strike





In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, Iran has fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the strategically critical US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, marking a significant expansion of the war beyond the Middle East.





According to reports, the missiles were aimed at the joint American-British base located roughly 4,000 kilometers from Iran, highlighting a dramatic extension of Tehran’s strike reach and raising serious concerns over its previously declared missile range limits.





However, neither missile successfully hit the target. One of the missiles reportedly failed mid-flight, while the second triggered a response from a US Navy warship, which launched an SM-3 interceptor in an attempt to neutralize the threat.

It remains unclear whether the interception was successful.

This strike is being seen as Iran’s first operational use of such long-range ballistic missiles in the current conflict, signaling a willingness to target Western military assets far beyond its immediate region.





Diego Garcia serves as a key strategic hub for US and UK forces, hosting bombers, naval assets, and critical logistics infrastructure. Targeting this base underscores the growing geographical scope of the war and the increasing risks to Western military installations worldwide.





The attack comes amid intensifying hostilities between Iran and US-led forces, with the conflict already spreading across multiple regions including the Persian Gulf and beyond. Analysts warn that this development could further destabilize the wider region and draw more international actors into the confrontation.



Source: NDTV