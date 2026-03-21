Iran Fires 4,000 km IRBM Targeting Diego Garcia Base in Indian Ocean



Iran has reportedly launched long-range intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBM) targeting the US-UK joint military base on Diego Garcia, a key strategic outpost in the region.





Initial reports indicate two missiles were fired, with one experiencing a mid-flight failure, while the second was detected and intercepted by US naval forces.





There has been no official confirmation on whether the interception fully neutralized the threat, and the exact timing of the strike remains unclear.





Diego Garcia is a critical military hub used for long-range operations and power projection across the Middle East and Indo-Pacific.





The reported strike distance of approximately 4,000 kilometers marks a significant escalation, exceeding previous Western assessments of Iran’s operational missile range.